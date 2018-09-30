The shooting of the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 has started and three housemates have been eliminated, while two contestants are fighting for the winner's title.

The usual practice in Bigg Boss Telugu is that every episode will be shot a day before it is aired on Star Maa. Though the TV channel has taken utmost care in guarding the content of the show, the details of its elimination were leaked almost every week. Hence, the TV channel was worried about its grand finale.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 will begin at 6 pm on Sunday. It was reported that Star Maa had planned to start the shooting of this last episode of the show from 4 pm, two hours before the show goes on air. This plan was reportedly made to avoid the leaking of the details of the winner.

But if we are to go by the buzz on the social media, the shooting of the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 began late on Saturday. The shooting continued till 4 am on Sunday. According to reports, three housemates have been eliminated. The chief guest will announce one of the two remaining contestants as the winner of the Nani-hosted reality TV show.

Tollywood filmmaker Sai Rajesh took to his Twitter account to reveal the information. He tweeted, "Shoot Done till 4am. 3 HMs left house......Only 2 HMs r staying right now at House....Final Winner will be announced among 2 HMs by Chief guest. Shoot @ 4pm today #BiggBossTelugu2 [sic]."

Sai Rajesh made his debut as an independent director with Sampoornesh Babu's Hrudaya Kaleyam, which became a super hit at the box office. Now, he is producing Sampoo's Kobbari Matta under the banner Amrutha Productions. It is not clear how the filmmaker got the information about the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. The makers of the show are yet to confirm the filming of its grand finale.

However, Kaushal, Geetha Madhuri, Deepthi Nallamothu, Tanish and Samrat Reddy are in the finalists' list of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Some viewers kept asking Sai Rajesh about eliminated contestants, remaining housemates and chief guest on the grand finale. But the director stayed away from responding to any of their queries.