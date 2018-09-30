Six poll surveys show that Kaushal has beaten Geetha Madhuri, Deepthi Nallamothu, Tanish and Samrat Reddy with a huge margin of votes to become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

It is D-day for Bigg Boss Telugu 2, which will have its grand finale tonight. Kaushal, Geetha Madhuri, Deepthi Nallamothu, Tanish and Samrat Reddy are in the finalist list and the winner of the show will be chosen through viewers' votes. The voting lines were closed on Saturday night and now, all eyes set on to know who is the winner of the Nani-hosted reality TV show. Nani will announce it in Sunday episode.

Some websites, including IBTimes India, held surveys to predict the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 and these polls have registered millions of votes from the viewers. Most of them offer a clear hint at the contestant, who emerges as the victorious person. We bring you results of polls conducted by six portals.

The survey of IBTimes India has witnessed tremendous response with lakhs of audience casting their votes. Our poll sends out a clear signal that Kaushal is the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, as he has registered 76.12 per cent of votes, while four others received 23.88 per cent of votes together.

Most poll prediction on elimination have turned out true and we believe this one will also be the right prediction.

The poll conducted by Scoop Times has received over 2.5 million votes and Kaushal has claimed a share of 76.35 per cent in it. His closest competition is Deepthi Nallamothu and she has 17.58 per cent of votes. This survey makes it clear that Kaushal is the winner and there is no strong competition for the title for him.

A total of 146,668 have cast their votes in the survey held by a website called Bigg Boss Votings, which clearly state that Kaushal is the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu, as he has received 73.06 per cent of total votes, while others got 26.95 per cent together.

The survey of TeluguBiggBoss.Com shows that Kaushal has registered 52.87 per cent of the total votes, while Deepthi Nallamothu land behind him with 38.85 per cent votes. This poll is also clear about the winner and it is none other Kaushal.

The poll conducted by valentineweekblossoms.in shows that Kaushal has received 91.39 per cent votes while remaining four contestants struggled to get even 10 per cent votes together. This survey shows that Kaushal is the most popular contestant and he will emerge as the winner of the Bigg Boss Telugu 2.