Five contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 have reached the finale. With just a few days away from the finale, there are a lot of speculations on the title winner.

While Geetha Madhuri and Kaushal are considered the strongest contestants of the season, Deepthi Nallamothu, Tanish, and Samrat are no lesser as well. With the mounting pressure on housemates, it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious.

The viewers can support their favourite contestants and vote for them to win the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. The viewers can vote for their favourite contestant by following a simple voting process online.

Step 1: Select the Google browser and search for the keywords 'Bigg Boss Telugu Vote'.

Step 2: The search results show the voting panel and you can see the photos of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 finalists on the screen.

Step 3: Click on your favourite contestant and mark the number of votes you wish to give. The maximum number of votes you can give to all the contestants on a whole is 50.

Step 4: You can vote for multiple contestants by dividing the votes from 50.

Step 5: Click on the vote meter and mark the number of votes.

Step 6: Do not forget to click on the Vote/ Submit button at the end.

NOTE: The viewers from the countries other than India can just change the location settings on the Google browser and mark it as India. Follow the above procedure to vote.

Missed call voting process for Bigg Boss Telugu 2:

You can just support your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestant by giving missed calls to dedicated numbers.

To make Kaushal the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 give missed call to 7729998817

To make Geetha Madhuri the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 give missed call to 7729998801

To make Deepthi Nallamothu the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 give missed call to 7729998808

To make Tanish the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 give missed call to 7729998811

To make Samrat Reddy the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 give missed call to 7729998815.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 will be aired on September 30. The fans can't wait to see who wins the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.