Indian rapper Roll Rida has reportedly been eliminated from actor Nani-hosted TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 2, while four other nominated contestants remain safe from the danger of elimination this weekend.

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 will have its grand finale on September 30 with six housemates -- Geetha Madhuri, Tanish, Samrat Reddy, Roll Rida, Kaushal and Deepthi Nallamothu. With just a week away from its completion, all the contestants were nominated for the elimination, which has raised a lot of curiosity about the show.

Samrat Reddy managed to win the race to finale task and gained immunity from the eliminations this week. Five housemates are in danger zone of eviction and Nani reserved his announcement to Sunday in a bid to keep the viewers guessing. This delay has definitely increased the curiosity about the weekend episode.

It is being rumoured on social media that Roll Rida has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 2 this week. The Indian rapper was one of the strong contenders and many expected him to be in the list of finalists. But he is rumoured to have fallen out of the list. However, Nani will make an official confirmation in the tonight's episode.

International Business Times, India held a week-long survey to predict the contestants who will be safe from elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 2 this week. Kaushal, Geetha Madhuri, Samrat Reddy and Tanish have received a decent amount of votes. Roll Rida and Deepthi Nallamothu have got little support from the voters and we had predicted that one of the two would be shown doors.

Few hours are left for Nani to make an announcement of eviction. We bring you the live updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 2 elimination. Stay locked to this page to see the updates.