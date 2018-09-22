Geetha Madhuri, Samrat, Kaushal, Tanish, Roll Rida, and Deepthi Nallamothu are in the nominations for the eliminations this week.

The finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is just a few days ahead. With huge pressure mounting on the contestants, there are many speculations over the weekend eliminations.

Samrat has won the immunity from the eliminations this week, as he won the race to finale task in the previous episodes. Samrat is the first person to make it to the finale among the six contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 house.

Today's episode will be interesting with the results of the nominations. Nani, the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, will announce the results of the weekend eliminations.

It is expected that the details of the finale would be also announced in the weekend episode.