Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is less a week away from its grand finale and five contestants are in the finalists' list. Now, all viewers are busy predicting who among housemates should be the winner.

All the six housemates were nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 2 in the 15th week. Host Nani announced on Sunday that rapper Roll Rida has been evicted from the show and Geetha Madhuri, Tanish, Samrat Reddy, Kaushal and Deepthi Nallamothu entered the finalists' list. Who should win the title? Cast your vote in the following poll survey and join us in predicting the winner.

Samrat Reddy is the first contestant to enter the list of finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, as he won the mid-week task for it. Nani announced that Kaushal is the second housemate to make it to the list. Kaushal said, "Mom! Your son has entered the finalists' list of the world's biggest reality TV show. Thanks for your blessings mom! I want to thank my wife Neelima and all the viewers, who supported me."

Geetha Madhuri is the third housemate to enter the finalists' list of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. The thrilled singer said, "I would like to thank all the viewers, who decided to support me and took some time from their busy work schedules to cast vote or give missed call for me. I can gladly tell that I have been there in the journey of Bigg Boss. Thank you so much."

Tanish was the fourth contestant to making it to the finalists' list of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. The excited actor said, "Viewers have put up with my love and anger. They have given me more than what I needed. In her letter, my mom said that I have got many fans and she is proud of my mother. What else do I need? I thank you all for supporting me and bearing with me. I apologise to you for hurting my behaviour."

Deepthi Nallamothu was the fourth contestant to making it to the finalists' list of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. She said, "This line is my philosophy. If you have determination, then success will become yours. I am indebted to the viewers and I can never be able to return their favor. I am thankful to all the audience, who supported me.