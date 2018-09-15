10.45 pm: Nani doesn't announce the results of the nominations and postpones it for the next day.

10.35 pm: Nani concludes that all of the housemates must have known the value of missing the family and the family values altogether.

It is time for a fan call in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 house. Samrat receives a phone call and his fan wishes him a good luck.

10.30 pm: Nani makes fun of Geetha Madhuri for not letting her husband Nandu talk, when he visited bigg boss telugu 2 house.

The other teammates are seen making fun of Geetha Madhuri. Nani questions on what Nandu had told to her secretly.

Geetha Madhuri is seen getting excited while she talks about actor Nandu's visit.

10.26 pm: Roll Rida talks about his experience meeting his sister in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 house. Roll is seen enjoying the conversation. Nani praises Roll Rida's sister for being so mature and understanding.

Roll Rida is lauded for his music album 'Arupu'.

10.20 pm: Nani talks to Kaushal about his children's visit in Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Kaushal is seen talking about his experience meeting his family in the house.

Kaushal mentions that he is being very curious about his fan brigade 'Kaushal Army'.

10.15 pm: Nani talks to Tanish about Kaushal's daughter. Tanish is questioned about what his brother conveyed to him when he visited the bigg boss telugu 2 house.

Tanish mentions that it was a bit weird to meet his brother after such a long time. Nani questions Tanish about what his brother conveyed to him about the game.

10.10 pm: Nani talks about Deepthi Nallamothu's son and mentions that he has so much swag. Deepthi continues to talk on the same topic and Nani cracks a few jokes on Deepthi's drag.

Nani reveals that Deepthi Nallamothu's reaction when her son appeared was priceless. Deepthi Nallamothu talks about her husband being worried about the physical tasks.

10.05 pm: Nani talks about Amit Tiwari's family visit in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 house. Nani talks about Amit's kid getting hurt while in the house.

Nani is seen having a good time sharing things about his childhood. Amit shares his experience of what he felt like when his wife visited the bigg boss telugu 2 house.

10.00 pm: Nani shifts his focus on positive things now. Nani lauds all the family members who visited the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 house to meet their family members,

Samrat is seen getting emotional when quizzed about his mom's visit. Nani is seen having a good time talking to Samrat about his bigg boss journey.

Nani terms Samrat as 'the nicest' guy on the show.

9.55 pm: Geetha Madhuri explains that Nutan Naidu had confirmed that Kaushal had asked him to help to promote him among the audience.

9.50 pm: Nani blames Kaushal for being selfish during the captaincy task. He also schools everyone for being dumb during the captaincy task.

Nani terms Kaushal's task as a sanchalak as a 'Disaster'.

9.45 pm: Nani gets serious on the housemates for not being serious about the captaincy task. Kaushal defends himself when questioned about his judgment in the captaincy task.

Nani goes on, wronging Kaushal for being careless during the judgment of the captaincy task.

9.40 pm: Nani schools Roll Rida for being diplomatic on the show. Roll Rida is questioned about Kaushal's comments.

Nani schools Kaushal for using a derogatory word against Roll Rida in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 house. Samrat comes in Roll Rida's rescue.

9.30 pm: Nani starts the conversation with the housemates. Geetha Madhuri is questioned about her statements regarding Kaushal's paid promotion.

Geetha Madhuri confesses that she had a doubt that Kaushal had set everything even before coming to Bigg Boss Telugu 2 house.

Geetha Madhuri explains that she had talked to Nutan Naidu regarding the same. Kaushal tries to explain himself. Nani schools Geetha Madhuri and the other contestants for talking things recklessly.

Nani warns Geetha Madhuri not to pass statements without getting clarification on issues.

9.20 pm: Samrat, Geetha Madhuri, and Deepthi Nallamothu are seen backtalking about Kaushal. They share what Kaushal had discussed with everyone regarding the upcoming game plan.

9.15 pm: Roll Rida gets a massage from Amit Tiwari. Tanish, Geetha Madhuri, and Roll Rida discuss related to the captaincy task.

Roll Rida talks to Kaushal and they share opinions on the weekend nominations. Kaushal criticizes Geetha Madhuri regarding her game plan.

9.10 pm: Things appear cooler in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 house, as the housemates are seen having fun.

Deepthi Nallamothu is seen talking about Kaushal's judgment in the previous captaincy task.

All the housemates unanimously opine that Kaushal was doing it intentionally because he did not want anyone immune to the nominations in the house.

9.06 pm: Nani diverts his focus to ' Na-nee' tv. The housemates are seen discussing regarding the food in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 house. A small argument takes place between the housemates while they talk about the distribution of the cakes.

9.00 pm: Nani is seen entering on to the dais with a decent performance for a peppy number. Nani mentions that the show is to end in two weeks and shares his experience working as a host for Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Nani begins with the narration of a short story. He tries to convey a moral regarding the behavioral patterns of the audience watching the show.

After Shyamala was shown the exit gate, the housemates of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 were seen participating for the upcoming nominations. Given the power to nominate two contestants each, the housemates were seen doing their nominations task.

By default, Kaushal is in the nominations as Geetha Madhuri had nominated him for the season. Deepthi Nallamothu, Roll Rida, Geetha Madhuri, and Amit are the other contestants who got nominated for the elimination round.

The show has almost reached the finale, and the audience also has a brief idea as to who is going to the finale. At this juncture, the week's nominations and the elimination work as the key factor for the finalists.

The promos by the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, however, hint at the possibility that Nani has been serious about the housemates who were careless and ignorant about the way to play the game.