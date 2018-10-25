Many women are upset with Star Maa's reality TV show Pelli Choopulu. They say that Pradeep Machiraju is making a mockery of marriage, by bringing the practice in open that should ideally happen between two families.

Ever since Pelli Choopulu went on air, many viewers have been expressing their disappointment over the show. Some of them have blasted Star Maa, Pelli Choopulu and host Suma on social media. They say that the show is ridiculing the holy union – marriage and is also insulting girls, by eliminating them.

A viewer named AJ Ajay‏ (@ajaycherry84) tweeted, "Hey so called journos @TV9Telugu @tv5newsnow @hmtvlive @AP24x7live @abntelugutv where are you & your Mahila sangam ? A stupid show named #Pellichoopulu is violating rights of women and disturbing society with their filthy shows. (sic)"

Shakeer Ahamed‏ (@s_shakeerahamed) tweeted, "I don't think any one who wanted to get married will go ask a girl to show there physical strength and have a task. Oh! Sorry it's 2018 so #PelliChoopulu has took a turn. Pls stop making beautiful moments of life commercial."

Talking to TV9 Telugu, a woman leader Lakshmi said, "This reality show is moving towards distress. I recently watched Bigg Boss and the makers added a lot of masala to it to woo viewers. Now, the similar thing is happening with Pelli Choopulu. This show is making a mockery of a traditional union - marriage, which happens between two families. This is not matter to be happy.

She added, "When we don't like a girl, we don't say it openly. Instead, we tell the girl's family that we will call you and let you know about it. But makers have brought in 14 girls, who are openly rejected and eliminated from the show, which is watched by millions of people. This will have a strong psychological effect on girls. Pradeep is asking about their body figures and other stuffs, which is not at all good."