Many viewers are apparently not very happy with the brand new TV show Pelli Choopulu and they have expressed their anger against anchor Pradeep Machiraju and Star Maa for their commercial attitude.

Pelli Choopulu is based on the concept of Swayamvaram and it is the first of its kind show in Telugu. This kind of show was made in Hindi first in India and proved to be hit. But the marriage of Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan, who chose their partner through such a show, did not long last. In fact, Tamil actor Arya also tried his luck, but he did not choose his partner.

Hence, some Telugu viewers are upset with the show Pelli Choopulu. They think that Pradeep Machiraju will not marry anyone at the end of the show and he has joined hands with Star Maa for money. Both the anchor and TV channels are playing with the sentiments of the audience for money and they are commercializing holy union marriage.

Several took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Pradeep Machiraju and Star Maa for running Pelli Choopulu and making a mockery out of marriage. Here are some of their comments.

Kapilan Sachchithananthan‏ @iamkapilan

Friends don't believe this shit show. They will not get marry at the end of the show.. Even if they do; they will live separately, and apply for divorce in 1 year. Tamil Audience is already cheated, fooled by @ColorsTamil #EngaVeetuMappillai same show #PelliChoopulu @StarMaa

PRIYANKA‏ @priya_gaddam

Yoo it happened in Hindi and Rakhi broke up wit tat guy in jst few months and then Rahul also got divorced too and even other actress ratan also broke up even nw it looks like pradeep is just doing it fr just money I am sure maa chnl paid him a gd amt fr this show #PelliChoopulu

VK‏ @vamsivkrishna

@StarMaa #Pellichupulu i think @impradeepmachi will end up choosing no one as his life patner... Program is really boaring

Harish kumar‏ @harish343536

What is this shit..why is this guy #pradeepmachiraju given so much hype..he is just a regular guy..watching this program gives me wrong vibes.. seems like this whole program is choreographed n the contestants are fake/arranged Poor Show.Irritating.flopfare #StarMaa #Pellichupulu

Pavan Nayak‏ @Pavan1618

Chee Dabbula kosam mari intha digajaarutaara? Asal em show andi adhi pichilestundi Me paina unna respect poyela undi aapeyandi dayachesi #pellichupulu @StarMaa @impradeepmachi @SumaKanakala @sumakana

Manoj kumar‏ @Gandlamanoj

@impradeepmachi anna ur the only Host whz hvng Huge Fan Base So pls do actions which makes it double v love u alott and Zeninue sugession anna pls get Done with ur Show #Pellichupulu ASAP getting negitive reviews

Priyanka‏ @PriyankaMylari

No doubt #pradeepmachiraju is mst sought out person, spontaneity n a sense of humour. But the concept of #pellichupulu the ladies passively fighting for him , dsn't feel nice, #women r more thn tht, they don need to fight fr some1 no matter how successful they r!!! #starmaa

sam_goud‏ @goud_arukala

Being a @impradeepmachi fan, really this #PelliChoopulu show would be worst in his carrier. Such a boring concept. First time skipping his show. Ha pelli anto ha porillu anto Instead of keeping title #PelliChoopulu to @impradeepmachi show rather than #pulihora is perfect apt title Seems like Show is about mixing pulihora with a innocent boy

Balajee‏ @Balajee0408

What is this prog yar, nonsense.pradeep might not common sense, what abt maa being a responsible channel.recently maa has the bar in entertainment, with these kind prog u wl go back.pla stop this nonsense #PelliChoopulu

