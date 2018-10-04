Many viewers are apparently not very happy with the brand new TV show Pelli Choopulu and they have expressed their anger against anchor Pradeep Machiraju and Star Maa for their commercial attitude.
Pelli Choopulu is based on the concept of Swayamvaram and it is the first of its kind show in Telugu. This kind of show was made in Hindi first in India and proved to be hit. But the marriage of Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan, who chose their partner through such a show, did not long last. In fact, Tamil actor Arya also tried his luck, but he did not choose his partner.
Hence, some Telugu viewers are upset with the show Pelli Choopulu. They think that Pradeep Machiraju will not marry anyone at the end of the show and he has joined hands with Star Maa for money. Both the anchor and TV channels are playing with the sentiments of the audience for money and they are commercializing holy union marriage.
Several took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Pradeep Machiraju and Star Maa for running Pelli Choopulu and making a mockery out of marriage. Here are some of their comments.
Kapilan Sachchithananthan @iamkapilan
Friends don't believe this shit show. They will not get marry at the end of the show.. Even if they do; they will live separately, and apply for divorce in 1 year. Tamil Audience is already cheated, fooled by @ColorsTamil #EngaVeetuMappillai same show #PelliChoopulu @StarMaa
PRIYANKA @priya_gaddam
Yoo it happened in Hindi and Rakhi broke up wit tat guy in jst few months and then Rahul also got divorced too and even other actress ratan also broke up even nw it looks like pradeep is just doing it fr just money I am sure maa chnl paid him a gd amt fr this show #PelliChoopulu
VK @vamsivkrishna
@StarMaa #Pellichupulu i think @impradeepmachi will end up choosing no one as his life patner... Program is really boaring
Harish kumar @harish343536
What is this shit..why is this guy #pradeepmachiraju given so much hype..he is just a regular guy..watching this program gives me wrong vibes.. seems like this whole program is choreographed n the contestants are fake/arranged Poor Show.Irritating.flopfare #StarMaa #Pellichupulu
Pavan Nayak @Pavan1618
Chee Dabbula kosam mari intha digajaarutaara? Asal em show andi adhi pichilestundi Me paina unna respect poyela undi aapeyandi dayachesi #pellichupulu @StarMaa @impradeepmachi @SumaKanakala @sumakana
Manoj kumar @Gandlamanoj
@impradeepmachi anna ur the only Host whz hvng Huge Fan Base So pls do actions which makes it double v love u alott and Zeninue sugession anna pls get Done with ur Show #Pellichupulu ASAP getting negitive reviews
Priyanka @PriyankaMylari
No doubt #pradeepmachiraju is mst sought out person, spontaneity n a sense of humour. But the concept of #pellichupulu the ladies passively fighting for him , dsn't feel nice, #women r more thn tht, they don need to fight fr some1 no matter how successful they r!!! #starmaa
sam_goud @goud_arukala
Being a @impradeepmachi fan, really this #PelliChoopulu show would be worst in his carrier. Such a boring concept. First time skipping his show. Ha pelli anto ha porillu anto Instead of keeping title #PelliChoopulu to @impradeepmachi show rather than #pulihora is perfect apt title Seems like Show is about mixing pulihora with a innocent boy
Balajee @Balajee0408
What is this prog yar, nonsense.pradeep might not common sense, what abt maa being a responsible channel.recently maa has the bar in entertainment, with these kind prog u wl go back.pla stop this nonsense #PelliChoopulu
shakeer ahamed @s_shakeerahamed
I don't think any one who wanted to get married will go ask a girl to show there physical strength and have a task. Oh! Sorry it's 2018 so #PelliChoopulu has took a turn. Pls stop making beautiful moments of life commercial.
Two decent anchors working on such a # doltish show , why? @ItsSumaKanakala @impradeepmachi #PelliChoopulu pic.twitter.com/i8rBtdfPl5— Ms Arasur ? (@LavanyaArasur) October 2, 2018
#PelliChoopulu ??#PradeepMachiraju pic.twitter.com/nFLvpbfb5r— Whimsical Feed (@whimsicalfeed) October 2, 2018
Ento ee Pradeep patteypaaram.... #BigBoss daridram ayyindi anukuneloope eedidhi shuru...asalentra edi..evadaina pedatadara..?— ?? Tharun (@tharun_madasu) October 1, 2018
Enka next pillodiki barasala cheyyataniki purohithullni pilichi,vallaki task lu petti, daani kuda telecast cheyyandi..
mee mohalu manda..#PelliChoopulu pic.twitter.com/XJaK9hFnnV