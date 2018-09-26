With Bigg Boss Telugu 2 nearing its completion, Star Maa is gearing up to entertain its viewers with two brand new shows -- Pelli Choopulu and The Great Telugu Laughter Challenge.

Bigg Boss Telugu 2, which has become a huge success, will have its grand finale on September 30. Five housemates -- Kaushal, Geetha Madhuri, Deepthi Nallamothu, Tanish and Samrat Reddy -- are in the list of finalists. Host Nani will announce one of them as winner of the season 2 of Star Maa's hit TV show.

The bosses of Star Maa announced its brand new reality TV shows Pelli Choopulu and The Great Telugu Laughter Challenge in August. The TV channel has been promoting both of the shows on social media. It has released several promos of these shows, which have generated a lot of positive buzz for them.

Pelli Choopulu is made on the lines of Rahul Ki Dulhaniya, The Bachelorette India and Rakhi ka Swayamvar. Anchor Pradeep Machiraju will choose his life partner through this show, which will go on air from September 30. Star Maa tweeted, "The Grand New Show @impradeepmachi 's #PelliChoopulu by #Suma.. starting September 30th at 9 PM on @StarMaa మీ అందరికి ఇదే మా ఆహ్వానం!!! #పెళ్లిచూపులు (sic)"

Viewers can give tips to Pradeep Machiraju on choosing his partner. Intensifying its promotion, Star Maa tweeted this morning, "If you have any tips to give for @impradeepmachi #PelliChoopulu, send us through WhatsApp on 800-840-5555 Starting this September 30th at 9 PM on @StarMaa (sic)."

The Great Telugu Laughter Challenge is a reality standup comedy series that is made on the lines of Endemol India's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Brahmanandam is making his debut in the small screen through this show. The makers held auditions for the show in cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vishakapatanam and Rajahmundry in the first week of September.

The Great Telugu Laughter Challenge will go on air from October 6. Star Maa tweeted, "#TeluguLaughter Comedy Alert!!! If you feel that you have a comedy angle in you and can make Comedy King #Brahmanandam laugh, then be part of The #GreatTeluguLaughterChallenge" The TV channel added, "#TheGreatTeluguLaughterChallenge..Starting October 6th at 9 PM on @StarMaa #TeluguLaughter (sic)"