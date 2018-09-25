Contestants like Tanish and Samrat Reddy are trailing behind in the race to become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 2, according to public opinion polls published on various news portals.

Bigg Boss Telugu 2, which has been running for 107 days so far, is now nearing completion. Five contestants -- Kaushal, Geetha Madhuri, Deepthi Nallamothu, Tanish and Samrat Reddy -- are in finalists list. All the viewers are curiously waiting to know the winner of this season.

Who among 5 contestants should be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2?

The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 will be chosen based on public opinion poll and viewers can cast votes to their favourite contestants, using Google voting system and phone calls. The grand finale is scheduled on Sunday and host Nani will announce the winner on the last episode.

IBTimes India is holding a week-long public opinion poll to predict the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. If we are to go by the early trends, Kaushal is leading the race and votes received by four other finalists got 30 percent 22.58 together. Among the four, Tanish and Samrat Reddy have registered lesser than 4 percent of votes for each.

Several websites are holding public opinion poll to predict the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. The results of all these surveys are almost similar to that of IBTimes India. The results of these polls show that Tanish and Samrat Reddy have received less than 5 percent votes for each.

These public opinion polls are unofficial and they are not referred to choose the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. However, they definitely reflect what most viewers think about the contestants. They believe that Tanish and Samrat Reddy are not eligible for the title of the winner. Here are poll results of some websites.