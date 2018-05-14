The results of the battle between BJP and Congress, and regional powers for the last southern fortress — Karnataka — will be announced on Tuesday, May 15. In fact, the entire nation is waiting with bated breath to know whether it will be Congress' Siddaramaiah, who will go for his second innings, or if BJP's Yeddyurappa will put an end to the five-year reign of the grand old party in the state.

The counting of the votes will begin at 8 am and conclude at 6 pm. According to the Election Commission, the polling for the formation of the 15th Legislative Assembly in Karnataka witnessed a voter turnout of 70 percent. The turnout was affected owing to heavy rains in some parts of the state like Hubli and high temperatures in other parts like Kalaburgi.

The 2013 state assembly elections had witnessed a total voter turnout of 71.45 percent.

A total of 2,654 candidates are contesting for the 222 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, which are spread across 30 districts. Security has been tightened and strict orders like no celebrations, processions, and bursting of crackers near the counting centers have been levied.