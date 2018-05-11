The battle between the Titans and the regional powers for the last southern fortress —Karnataka —will begin at 7 am Saturday, May 12.

Punjab, Meghalaya and Mizoram and Karnataka are few states where the Congress is still in power. If BJP, which currently rules 22 states in India, wins the Karnataka Assembly elections as well, then this will play a vital role in its victory in the general elections due in 2019.

After coming to power in 2014, BJP has snatched away Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Assam and Manipur from the Indian National Congress (INC) including the largest state of India, Uttar Pradesh.

The left front government's 25-year rule in Tripura came to an end in March after BJP won 36 seats.

The term of the 224-member assembly in Karnataka will end on May 28, 2018.

In 2013, the ruling party of Karnataka (Congress) had won more than half of the seats.