The Election Commission is likely to announce the election dates for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly at 11 am Tuesday.

The fifteenth legislative assembly elections of Karnataka is scheduled to take place in April and May.

Karnataka is one of the few states where the Congress is still in power. The term of the 224-member assembly will end on May 28. In 2013, the ruling party of Karnataka had won more than half of the seats.

Party Seats won Votes Congress 124 37% BJP 40 20% Janata Dal (Secular) 40 20% Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) 6 9.8% Badagara Shramika Raitala Congress (BSRCP) 4 2.7% Independents (IND) 9 7.4% Samajwadi Party (SP) 1 0.3% Karnataka Makkala Paksha (KMP) 1 0.2% Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha (SKP) 1 0.4%

If BJP, which currently rules 22 states in India, wins the Karnataka Assembly elections as well, then this will play a vital victory in the general elections due in 2019.

After coming to power in 2014, BJP has snatched away Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Assam and Manipur from the Congress including the largest state of India, Uttar Pradesh.

The left front government's 25-year rule in Tripura came to an end in March after BJP won 36 seats.

Congress, will have to play hard to retain its power in Karnataka as it now rules only four states—Punjab, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Mizoram. BJP had sounded the poll bugle in Karnataka a long time ago by conducting a rigorous 85 days campaign across the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself rallying in Davangere.

While Modi had promised relief for farmers if the BJP comes to power in the forthcoming Karnataka assembly polls, BJP national president Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to the state to visit several mutts associated with the Lingayat and Dalit communities.

Today I had the good fortune to seek blessings from the 'Walking God' Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddhaganga Mutt, Tumakuru. His tireless work even at his advanced age is inspiring. His life is a living lesson and guiding light for all of us. pic.twitter.com/QVDYOSgpAE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 26, 2018

As Shah's visit to the Lingayat mutts comes just a few days after Congress government's notification to give 'minority religion' status to "Lingayat and Veerashaiva-Lingayats [believers of Basava Tatva]", his tour can be considered a damage control attempt by Karnataka's BJP unit.