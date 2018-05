Karnataka elections this time was predicted to be a three-way contest among ruling Congress, BJP and JD(S). All the three parties have extensively campaigned across the state to woo the voters.

The assembly elections for 222 constituencies out of 224 were held on May 12. In the remaining two constituencies - Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Jayanagar - polls were countermanded over complaints of electoral malpractices in the former, and due to the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA Vijayakumar, in Jayanagar.

The pre-poll predictions had indicated the Congress would emerge as the single largest party and there was a strong possibility of a hung assembly. As the counting started on May 15, the BJP has shown signs of getting a simple majority.

Here, we bring you the complete list of winners.

Note: The names of independent candidates have been excluded from the list: