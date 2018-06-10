Director Pa Ranjith's Kaala (Kala) starring Rajinikanth continued to make a good collection at the US box office on Saturday and its three-day total business has inched closer to $1.5 million mark in the country.

Rajinikanth is the most popular Tamil actor in North America and his previous outing Kabali was a huge success. The overseas distributors booked over 300 screens for his latest outing Kaala in the US to cash in on his popularity. After seeing its hype, trade experts predicted that it would break the records of Kabali in the country.

But Kaala opened to average response in the premiere shows and collected $509,502 at the US box office on Wednesday. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Kaala collects $509,502 on the day of premieres (6 June) in USA from 298 locations. Some more to be reported yet. This is for both the versions together! #Kabali from the same combination has collected $1.925 million from USA premieres (Thursday) due to enormous hype!"

With a mixed word of mouth, the Rajinikanth starrer managed to be rock-steady at the ticket counters on the following days. Kaala collected $225,638 on Thursday and $305,589 from 299 locations in USA on Friday, taking its total collection to beyond $1 million mark in the country in two days. Read: Kaala review | Tamil audience's response | Telugu viewers' verdict

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Kaala (all languages together) collects $305,589 from 299 locations in USA on Friday. And crosses $1 Million mark prior to weekend. Total gross is $1,046,109 "

As per early estimates, Kaala has shown growth on Saturday and collected over $300,000 at the US box office on its third day, taking its total to $1.35 million. The movie is set to cross $1.5 million mark on Sunday. Ramesh Bala, an observer of the southern industry, tweeted, "Till 7 PM PST on Saturday (June 9th), #Kaala has collected $300K in #USA Total Gross-$1.35 Million.."

The Pa Ranjith-directed action political drama was also released in other key international markets, where it is making a decent collection. Kaala has collected A$ 316,860 (Rs 1.63 crore) at the Australia box office in three days.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Kaala breaks into TOP 5 charts in AUSTRALIA... All set to emerge SECOND HIGHEST *opening weekend grosser* of 2018 [Indian films], after #Padmaavat... That's a HUMONGOUS ACHIEVEMENT, isn't it? Thu A$ 105,672 Fri A$ 100,662 Sat A$ 110,526 Total: A$ 316,860 [₹ 1.63 cr] @Rentrak"