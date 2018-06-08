After a lukewarm start, Rajinikanth's Kaala has managed to retain the momentum at the collection centres across Tamil Nadu. The Kollywood movie is also ready to have a good weekend following the positive response from the audience and critics.

Kaala has been released in over 650 screens in Tamil Nadu. The movie had a slow start in the entire state but did exceptionally well in Chennai on its opening day. "#Kaala Chennai City Day 1(June 7) Gross - Rs 1.77 Cr (approximate) from 61 screens. Best ever Day 1 for any film in Chennai City. Congrats @rajinikanth @wunderbarfilms @LycaProductions @beemji. [sic]" Trade tracker Sreedhar Pillai tweeted about its performance.

On the first day, the collection of Kaala has raked in Rs 15.4 crore. It is far lesser than Rajinikanth's previous movie Kabali, which minted Rs 21.5 crore on the first day. Interestingly, the film is set to do good business on its second day.

"#Kaala's best territory in TN is easily Chennai city & some surrounding Chengalpet territory multiplexes. The bookings for today and the weekend looking solid.. #Rajinikanth," Kaushik LM, who closely follows Chennai movies business, tweeted.

Rakesh Gowthaman, the head of Vettri Theatres, has echoed the similar views as he claims that there is a huge demand for tickets in his theatres. "V.Good weekend pressure for #Kaala Spl morning shows in both screens at 7.50am & 8.00am Vettri 5 shows & Rakesh 3 shows @dhanushkraja @wunderbarfilms.

The early trends say that Kaala, which minted Rs 40.7 crore on the first day at the worldwide box office, might add close to Rs 10 crore on its second day to take its two-day total tally above Rs 25 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Pa Ranjith-directorial is a gangster movie, which deals with the common man's fight against the land mafia.