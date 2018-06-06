A Rajinikanth movie is releasing with little hype, probably for the first time in a decade.

Thanks to his political aspirations, every single move has been closely watched by his critics and even the slightest slip of tongue is landing him in a controversy. His latest movie Kaala is all set to release in India on June 7 after being delayed by two months due to 48-day Kollywood strike.

The Tamil superstar has collaborated with Pa Ranjith for the second time, while they worked together for Kabali earlier. Huma Qureshi is playing the female lead. It has powerhouse performers like Nana Patekar and Samuthirakani in key roles, while Eswari Rao, Sukanya, Sayaji Shinde, Ravi Kale and others form the supporting cast.

The movie has G Murali's cinematography and Sreekar Prasad's editing. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music and Katravai Patravai, Kannamma, Nikkal tracks have been loved by the listeners.

Kaala Story:

Kaala is a crime thriller set in Mumbai. The film tells the story of Kaala Karikalan (Rajinikanth) from Tirunelveli, who migrates to Mumbai. The sufferings and discrimination faced by the Tamil migrants in Mumbai will be showcased, while telling how how the situation makes Kaala the hero of his tribe.

The story outline is said to be inspired by late Mumbai don Haji Mastan Mirza. The movie promises to have lots of political messages and one-liners have been reportedly penned keeping Rajinikanth's views on politics in mind.

Hype:

Usually, there will be lots of buzz when the movies of Rajinikanth are set for release. This time, the craze is comparatively less and low-key promotions is not helping the cause. The industry insiders are of the opinion that having less hype might turn out to be a blessing for the film.

