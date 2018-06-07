Rajinikanth's Kaala has got a good opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Kollywood movie has been released in over 500 screens across the state, while the worldwide screen count is said to be above 2,500.

The usual buzz around a Rajinikanth film was missing for Kaala till recently due to the low-key promotions. The response from the public for the advance booking was also not up to the mark, leaving the makers worried about its prospects at the Tamil Nadu box office.

But the issues around Kaala in Karnataka brought the movie under the spotlight and it was evident after the massive increase in the ticket sales just two days before the film's release. As a result, the Tamil film has taken a good opening in the state.

The state government's decision to grant permission for special shows for the first two days have also turned out to be a boon for the Rajinikanth-starrer. Many single screens across the state had early morning shows on Thursday (June 7) which has given some boost to its total business.

The trade experts are of the opinion that Kaala might not register the record opening and surpass the opening-day collection of Rs 21.50 crore, set by Kabali. The movie is expected to do the business in the range between Rs 13 crore - Rs 15 crore on the first day in the state.

It has to be noted that these are early estimations and predicted based on the advance booking and the hype.

With the good reviews coming the film's way, the collection of Kaala is expected to improve in the next few days.

Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Mersal holds the record for the highest first-day collection in Tamil Nadu. It had beaten the record of Kabali by minting Rs 24.80 crore on the opening day. Ajith's Vivegam is in the third place by raking in Rs 16.50 crore.

Kaala in the US

Rajinikanth's film has got a slow start at the US box office. As per trade reports, Rajinikanth's Kaala has grossed over $600,000 from the Wednesday premieres.