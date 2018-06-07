Rajinikanth's Kaala opening was sluggish at the US box office. The Pa Ranjith directorial premiered in close to 300 locations on Wednesday, June 6.

As per trade reports, Rajinikanth's Kaala has grossed over $0.6 million from the Wednesday premieres. The low-key promotions and failures of Rajinikanth's previous movies are said to be the reasons why the special shows did not attract the viewers' attention big way.

Indeed, Kaala has failed to beat the record of Kabali, which had minted $ 1,925,379 from the Thursday premieres. Rajinikanth's previous movies like Lingaa and Endhiran collected $404,566 and $260,000, respectively.

The industry had not foreseen the movie get such a slow start in the US where Rajinikanth enjoys a good fanbase among Tamil and Telugu cinegoers. Indeed, a few trade trackers have called it to be "poor".

"#Kaala Takes a painfully slow start in USA and looking at $0.6 Mn (Wed) Premieres. #Kabali (Thu) Premieres stood at $1.925 Mn apx. [sic]" Andhra Box Office tweeted.

However, Kaala has opened to positive reviews. As a result, the collection of the movie is predicted to witness growth in the next few days. Especially during the weekdays, the viewers' turnout is expected to be high.

Meanwhile, Kaala is off to a good start at the Tamil Nadu box office. The state government has permitted single screens to have special shows for the first two days. Hence, many exhibitors across the state had early morning shows to cash in on craze.

Rajinikanth's signature mannerisms, matured performance and a message-oriented subject have been appreciated, while some people have called it to be an average entertainer owing to the predictable storyline in the second half.