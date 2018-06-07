Director Pa Ranjith's movie Kaala (Kala) featuring superstar Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar in the lead roles, has received positive reviews and ratings from the Telugu audience, who say that it is a one time watch.

Kaala is a crime thriller drama that is high on action quotient and director Pa Ranjith has written the script and dialogues in collaboration with Aadhavan Dheetchanya Maginan. The movie has been produced by Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 2.4 hours.

Read: Kaala review by Tamil audience

Kaala movie story: The film revolves around the story of a man, who migrates from Tirunelveli to Mumbai, where he emerges as a virtuous gangster in the Dharavi slums. How he becomes the saviour of Tamil migrants, who are victims of discrimination in Mumbai, forms the crux of the story.

Performance: As usual, Rajinikanth has delivered an electrifying performance and Kaala is his show. His action, dialogue delivery and mannerism are the highlights of the film. Nana Patekar's acting is another attraction of the movie. Samuthirakani, Aruldoss, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Sukanya, Aravind Akash, Sayaji Shinde, Sampath Raj have done their jobs well and they are also assets, say the audience.

Technical: Kaala has brilliant production values. Santhosh Narayanan's background score, G Murali's picturisation, Sreekar Prasad's editing, choreography of action scenes and punch dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

Kaala review live updates: We bring you some Telugu viewers' verdict on the movie shared on Twitter. Here is the audience's response.

Thyview‏ @Thyview

Flyover fight followed by the epic confrontation between #Thalaivar & #Nanapatekar..sorry it's not confrontation it's pure thalaivar's dominance, What an epic Interval Bang GOOSEBUMPS #Kaala #KaalatheRageofRajinikanth Movies starts off slow and #PARanitg slowly changes gear and all this doesn't matter when you have Thalaiva on screen and the chemistry between #Rajni & #EshwariRao , its just a treat to watch... 1st half, it's fun filled with some mass elements #Kaala Kudha ka hukum , kaala ka kasam, mein thuje Chodunga Nahi....What a scene to go head to head with Super Star , Nana Patekar , What an actor #Kaala #Kaala climax is a celebration of an euphoria called RajniKanth on Big Screen.. As @dhanushkraja is the biggest fan of thalaivar, the climax is sort like his ode to the India's biggest super star Last time @beemji used the actor @rajinikanth, this time he left no stone unturned, he just unleashed the Super Star on screen, especially in the 1st half , interval Bang...Wow just Wow #Kaala and also the police station scene in the beginning of 2nd half, thalaivar in full form With an excellent 1st half and a decent 2nd half with good climax makes #Kaala an enjoyable ride Thyview Rating : 7.5 / 10 #Kaala 2nd half starts on high with the police station scene & confrontation between NANA & Thalaiva and it bogs down a little just a little. I personally would have liked more hair raising moments in 2nd half . #NanaPatekar is excellent as villian. Just too good (1/2) And coming to #Kaala family, #EshwariRao is too good and @thondankani Gaaru, @humasqureshi and the actors who acted as the sons are perfect in their roles. Technically the movie is solid , The cinematography & #SantoshNarayan BGM is excellent #KaalatheRageofRajinikanth

Rayalaseema Chinnodu‏ @InceptedDream

#Kaala Above average to Hit.. rest depends upon Rajini how he manages to pull the crowd from day 2

PuvvalaVirat‏ @PuvvalaVirat

#Kaala ONE TIME WATCH for HARDCORE FANS !! Interval bang and title song at the climax are enough for me !!! #Rajinikanth garu masss

Mirchi9‏ @Mirchi9