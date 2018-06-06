The full movie of director Pa Ranjith's Kaala starring Rajinikanth was streamed live on Facebook from a theatre in Singapore. The miscreant named Praveen Thevar was arrested immediately, confirms Vishal.

Kaala is a big ticket movie, which has eaned whooping amount of Rs 230 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The stakes are very high on the movie and makers have taken several precautionary measures to avoid suffering loses from its piracy. They have requested the fans of Rajinikanth to report its piracy on social media if they find links.

A fan club of Rajinikanth named Rajini Makkal Mandram expresssed its anguish on the live streaming of Kaala on Facebook. The fan club posted, "Culprit o######a Praveen Thevar (TTV sombu thooki and a frnd of vivek .. mannargudi mafia) is sharing #Kaala LIVE from Overseas Immediately Report and Share it to production team or share it to cyber Let him Face the consequence."

Another anguished fan named Kollywood Facts blasted the prdoduction house for the ignorance. He tweeted, "A guy in Facebook going live From #Kaala premiere Full movie has been telecasted through it . With 12K+ viewers . What the hell these piracy team & #Kaala team is doing ? @wunderbarfilms @vinod_offl @dhanushkraja @soundaryaarajni"

A fan named Jai Kishore tweeted, "This guy's streams live from Singapore premire show so far he covered first 40 mins of the film plzz report.@beemji @soundaryaarajni @VishalKOfficial @itisprashanth @LycaProductions @wunderbarfilms @dhanushkraja @cinemapayyan @kishen_das @Dhananjayang"

Actor Vishal, who has waged a war against piracy of Tamil movies, took to Twitter to confirm that the live streaming of Kaala happened from a cinema hall in Singapore and the miscreant has already been arrested. The actor tweeted, "On the job @Dhananjayang sir. He has been arrested. Took it from Cathay Singapore."

Rajnikanth's daughter Soundarya thanked Vishal, as she tweeted, "Thank u so much !!! This needs to end !!!! #KillPiracy #SaveCinema #Kaalafever" Producer Dhananjayan BOFTA tweeted, "Shocking act of piracy. Disgusting"

However, Kaala is getting positive response from audience in the international markets. A fan named Fidonomics tweeted, "Friend from Singapore said film is much better than Kabali with many mass scenes that would give a festive atmosphere for fans ! Though sentiment scenes gives a lag. Worth watching once was the final word from him ! Booked #Kaala in Kuwait"