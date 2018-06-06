The Telugu version of director Pa Ranjith's Kaala starring Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar is set to hit the screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T). Here are five reasons we feel that it will be a box office success.

1 Rajinikanth's popularity in Telugu states

Rajinikanth is the most popular Tamil actor in the Telugu states. His fan following in these states is more than some of the leading Tollywood actors. All his recent movies were dubbed and released in Telugu and they struck gold at the box office. Like his all other films, the Telugu viewers are eagerly waiting for Kaala.

2 Huge response for Kaala promos

From the time of movie's announcement, Rajinikanth fans in the Telugu states have desperately waited for the release of the promos of Kaala. Its promos have gone viral on the social media several times. Its teaser, trailer and songs jukebox have got over 10 million views on YouTube alone. The promos have created a lot of curiosity among the story of the movie.

3 Kabali fame Pa Ranjith's script and direction

Pa Ranjith has stolen many hearts with his work in Kabali, which has amassed a lot of fans for him in the Telugu states. Now, he has written the script and directed Kaala, which is said to be based on the real life. Its teaser and trailer have given a faint idea about its storyline. The Telugu audience are all excited to watch the complete story unfold on the big screens.

4 Screen count and advance ticket booking

Kaala has fetched Rs 33 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights for the Telugu states and the distributors have made grand arrangements to cash in on Rajini mania. As per the ads featured in the newspapers, the movie set to hit over 250 screens in Nizam area alone. The ads show that the film will be released in nearly 350 screens in other parts of the states.

Kaala is set to be released in over 600 screens in the Telugu states, where it is said to be the biggest release for Rajinikanth. The huge hype has got massive response for its advance booking. According to BookMyShow, the move has good booking for its opening day in all the regions. It is set to be the biggest opener for Rajini Saar in these states.

5 No big ticket Tollywood release

Last week's release like Officer and Raju Gadu bombed at the box office and they are likely to be withdrawn from most of the cinema halls in the second week. Besides, the Telugu film industry is not releasing big ticket movie. Hence, there will be absolutely no competition for Kaala. Even if it gets mixed talk, the Telugu audience will not have alternative choice and they are forced to watch this movie.

These aspects show that Kaala would make a superb collection at the AP/T box office. The film would beat the records of Kabali, to be the biggest opener and highest grosser for Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith in the Telugu states.

