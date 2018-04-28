Have you heard of the haunted Overtoun Bridge and the legends about it? If you have not yet, let us give an overview of the bridge. Situated near Dumbarton in West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, this 19th-century bridge is one of most haunted bridges in Scotland.

Legends have that the Overtoun bridge is so haunted that 50 dogs have leaped off the 50-foot-bridge since the 1950s for some unknown reason, according to Vice UK.

Where is the bridge located? The Overtoun bridge is located in the village of Milton, near Dumbarton in West Dunbartonshire, Scotland. Who designed the bridge? The bridge was designed by acclaimed landscape architect HE Milner. The construction was completed in 1895.

According to another report by Daily Mail, five dogs flung off the bridge within just six months in that year.

According to several other reports, some 600 more dogs are said to have jumped off the bridge from the same exact spot but fortunately survived.

But the case is not the same for local Donna Cooper and her pooch. Cooper's collie named Ben jumped off the deadly bridge in 2005.

She told Daily Mail, "His paw was broken, his jaw was broken and his back was broken and badly twisted. The vet decided it wasn't worth putting him through the pain, so, we had to let him go."

Why is this happening?

Scottish people believe that the Overtoun Bridge and the estate, both are haunted as Vice UK referred that "In Scotland, everything old and Scottish is said to be haunted."

The bridge has a tragic tale as well. In 1994, a 32-year-old man threw his infant son to death from the bridge. He claimed that his son was an antichrist. The kid died in the hospital after a day. Later he tried to kill himself twice, first, he attempted to jump off the bridge following his son and second, he slashed his wrists with a knife. But it is not confirmed whether this incident has any link to the present bizarre incidents.

There is one more theory behind it, which says that the dogs might have been lure by the animals hiding beneath the bridge such as squirrels, mice.

Another significant yet bizarre data shows that only long-nosed breeds like German shepherds and Scottish terriers seem to be the most affected by this spooky bridge.

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has looked into the bizarre happening. But they could not find out anything yet.

A local dog owner Jenna from Glasgow told Vice UK, "Local people have mixed feelings about the bridge. There are some who are too frightened to walk their dog over it, and avoid it completely. I've never wanted to go back after the experience I had. They need to put up a fence or something, they really do."