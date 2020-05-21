Director Krish aka Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi is said to have made a major change to his plans for the shooting of power star Pawan Kalyan's next movie PSPK 27, which will be titled Virupaksha.

Pawan Kalyan has reportedly completed 90 percent of the shooting of Vakeel Saab, and he is set to wrap up remaining 10 percent of 26th project after the lockdown is lifted. The power star is also said to have completed the first schedule of Krish's Virupaksha. But the uncertain lockdown caused by the COVID-19 infection, disrupted the schedules of PK, who planned to finish five films in two years.

A lot is being discussed about whether Pawan Kalyan will be able to complete all the four projects that he signed before he resumes his political activities. The makers of these movies are also said to be worried about the call sheets of the actor, who has set only two years for the films. So they are making plans to wrap up their films as early as possible.

After completing Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan will start shooting for Virupaksha, in which he is said to be playing a Robin Hood-kind of role. It is a period movie set in the 15th century Mughal era. Krish has planned to shoot this much anticipated movie PSPK 27 at various historic locations in North India.

But the latest we hear that Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi has changed his shooting plans of Virupaksha due to the adverse conditions cause by the Coronavirus outbreak across the country. Since the situation will not favour the outdoor shoots for a few months, the director has decided to erect giant sets at Ramoji Film City and wrap up the entire film in the studio.

However, in a recent interview, Nagababu revealed, "Pawan Kalyan's movie with Krish is going to be big. As far as I know, the title Virupaksha has been locked for this crazy movie. It's going to be a historical drama and Pawan Kalyan will play a thief in the contemporary Aurangzeb period."