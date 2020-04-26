Power star Pawan Kalyan and producer Dil Raju are said to be eyeing the upcoming Dussehra for the release of their much-awaited film Vakeel Saab, which has been delayed due to the lockdown.

Two years after he plunged in to politics, Pawan Kalyan is making his grand comeback with Vakeel Saab and they is a lot of hype and curiosity surrounding the movie. The makers have released the first look of the power star, which has impressed the viewers and increased the expectations of the film.

The film unit has completed 90 percent of the shooting of Vakeel Saab and only the filming of its last schedule is yet to be done. This schedule takes 25 days for its completion and the team is expected to wrap it up once the lockdown is lifted. Amidst this, the makers are busy finding an actress to play the female opposite

Vakeel Saab was initially supposed to be released in the cinema halls across the globe during this summer. But it was postponed for the August release due to the delay in its shooting. The latest buzz in the film industry is that the movie would be delayed further because Dil Raju is planning a Dussehra release. He is expected to make an announcement about after the lockdown ends.

It was rumoured that the lockdown has created an issue of Pawan Kalyan's dates, as he has signed to do back-to-back four other projects. But the Jana Sena Party chief, who is now busy with his political activities, assured producer Dil Raju that he would give the dates and finish Vakeel Saab on time.

Vakeel Saab is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Hindi movie Pink. Director Venu Sriram, who is adapting this Bollywood movie to Telugu, has made several changes to the original story to suit the changes of the Telugu audience. He is making the protagonist look younger than what he appeared in the Hindi version. He has added an action scene and female lead opposite the hero.