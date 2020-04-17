Producer Dil Raju is said to be worried over the production of his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab. But power star Pawan Kalyan has assured him that he would complete its shoot before taking up his next film.

The shooting of Vakeel Saab was going on a brisk pace and its team was nearing its completion. But the makers of the movie had to stall its film due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Narendra Modi to fight against the coronavirus scare. After 21 days, the Prime Minister extended the lockdown further till May 3. The current situation shows it may not on this date.

On the other hand, director Krish is progressing briskly in the pre-production activities of Pawan Kalyan's 27th movie. With the delay in the release of Vakeel Saab, all the focus now shifts to this movie, which is now creating a lot of buzz in the media. After seeing the hype, producer Dil Raju is said to be worried over whether Pawan Kalyan would join Krish without wrapping up his project.

However, a source close to Pawan Kalyan says that the actor has cleared his worries by assuring him to complete Vakeel Saab. "But Pawan Kalyan has assured Dil Raju that he will complete his film first and has given bulk dates to him, saying that he will start another film only after he completes this one," Deccan Chronicle quoted the source as saying.

Sources claim that Vakeel Saab needs another 25 days of shooting and the producers have already erected a court setting of the film at Annapurna Studios. "The court scenes make up for a major portion of the film. Then they need to shoot a song on Pawan Kalyan and an actress," the source told DC.

Vakeel Saab is a social thriller film, which marks Pawan Kalyan's comebck to films after a gap of two years. The remake of the Hindi film Pink is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. While Pawan Kalyan appears as a senior lawyer, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj will be seen in the important roles of this film.