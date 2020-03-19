After Shruti Haasan and Ileana D'Cruz, Lavanya Tripathi is said to have been out of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. Producer Dil Raju is said to be in search of a popular actress to play the female lead opposite the power star.

Pawan Kalyan became active in politics for two years after the release of Agnyaathavaasi. Ever since his fans had been urging him to come back to films. Owing to massive demand, he is returning to films. He has signed to do five projects in the next two years. Vakeel Saab, which is the remake of hit Hindi movie Pink, is the first one in that row and the power star is essaying a lawyer's role originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

The Jana Sena Party chief has almost completed the shooting of Vakeel Saab except for the last one schedule, which is pending due to the delay in the selection of heroine. This female lead role will have small screen space, but the makers are on the lookout for a popular actress, which is said to hindering its shooting of the film.

It was rumoured earlier that Shruti Haasan would play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab. But, the actress ruled it out in an interview, saying that she was not approached for the film. Later, it was said that the makers approached Ileana D'Cruz for the role. She declined the offer due to some unknown reason.

Vakeel Saab scheduled to hit the screens in May

It was rumoured later that Lavanya Tripathi was in talks to play the lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab. The latest buzz is that the fans of the mega family are not happy with Dil Raju's choice and want a big heroine. Some of the fans have revealed their opinion to the producer. It should be seen whether the maker will ditch Lavanya as per public demand.

Vakeel Saab, which is directed by Venu Sreeram, is scheduled to hit the screens in May, but the delay in its shooting is likely to postpone its release. It is also affecting the shooting of Pawan Kalyan's next projects.

In this scenario, the actor has reportedly requested the director Krish and producer AM Rathnam, who are working with him in his 27th film, to first let him wrap up the shoot for Vakeel Saab and then start their film.