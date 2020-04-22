Director Sriram Venu has reportedly planned to an action scene in his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab. Power star Pawan Kalyan said to be introduced with a terrific action episode in the movie.

Vakeel Saab is an official remake of Hindi movie Pink, which has become hit at the box office. This Bollywood is a courtroom drama, which lacked action, romance and comedy, which will always be key elements of Pawan Kalyan. Initially, many were surprised, when Dil Raju announced that Pawan Kalyan would essay the role originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Pawan told me that crucial changes

But Naga Babu aka Nagendra Babu cleared everyone's doubts about the power star's role in Vakeel Saab in a recent interview. The actor revealed that makers have made some changes to his role to suit the taste of his fans. He told, "Pawan told me that crucial changes have been made to Vakeel Saab and that he will look totally different in the role that suits him perfectly."

If we go by the latest buzz in the media, we get a clarity one change in the movie. Pink showcased the lawyer played by Amitabh Bachchan as a sober and intense old man and there were no action scenes in the movie. The makers of its Telugu version have added some action elements to enthrall Pawan Kalyan's fans. He is introduced with terrific action episode in Vakeel Saab.

Sriram Venu is directing Vakeel Saab, which is produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. "The film is a powerful statement on the existing feudal mindset. And Pawan garu is someone who believes in the concept of social justice. That's why he is a natural fit to the story," Venu told Deccan Chronicle, when asked about why he chose Pawan Kalyan for the role of lawyer.

Vakeel Saab is about a sexual assault victim, who is unjustly tried for the attempted murder of her attacker. She is defended by a retired lawyer who challenges India's rape culture. Sriram says that Vakeel Saab will be Pawan's tribute to women. "The single did not have Pawan's photo, which is something he suggested to us, realising the film has strong content and recall value for women."