Megastar Chiranjeevi's brother Nagababu aka Nagendra Babu has leaked some interesting details about power star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movies like Vakeel Saab and Virupaksha.

Pawan Kalyan, who is making his comeback to acting after two years, has signed five projects to do in a span of the next two years. Among the five movies, Vakeel Saab and Virupaksha have got huge hype surrounding them with rumour mills continuously spreading speculations about their cast, crew, shooting, and release.

Vakeel Saab will be the first among the five movies to be released in the cinema halls. It is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's hit Hindi movie Pink and Sriram Venu is adapting it to Telugu. Talking to a movie portal, Naga Babu revealed, "Pawan told me that crucial changes have been made to Vakeel Saab and that he will look totally different in the role that suits him perfectly."

With period dramas being in the boom at the moment, Pawan Kalyan has signed to do first such a movie of his career. Director Krish aka Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi has penned an interesting historical script for his upcoming movie titled Virupaksha. A lot of speculations are being made about its story.

Talking about the story of Virupaksha, the mega brother spilled the beans on Pawan Kalyan's role. Naga Babu said, "there have been a lot of speculations regarding Virupaksha's storyline. The film revolves around the Kohinoor diamond that belonged to the Moghul period. Pawan's role will be quite powerful in the movie."

However, Pawan Kalyan has already finished 90 percent of the shooting of Vakeel Saab and the filming of the remaining 10 percent is on hold due to the lockdown. One the lockdown is lifted the power star will wrap up this project and take up the filming of director Krish's Virupaksha. Vakeel Saab is expected to be released by the end of year, while Virupaksha hit the screens in 2021.