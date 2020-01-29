After megastar Chiranjeevi, his brother, power star Pawan Kalyan is set to star in a period drama. Director Krish, who will helm this movie is said to be planning to release this movie during Sankranti 2021.

It is known that Pawan Kalyan, who is the founder of Jana Sena, is making his comeback to films months after he failed to succeed in his attempts at politics. The Telugu remake of Pink marks his return to acting. The power star recently started shooting for this untitled adaptation of the hit Hindi film, which is scheduled for its theatrical release in July.

Pawan Kalyan is yet to complete one-week shoot for the remake of Pink. The buzz in the film industry is that the actor has signed another film. This film, tentatively known as PK 27, is said to have its muhurat tomorrow. Journalist Suresh Kondi tweeted, "Powetstar #PawanKalyan's new film with @DirKrish will be launched tomorrow in Hyderabad. #PK27."

The buzz on social media claims that Pawan Kalyan's 27th movie is going to be a period drama. Director Krish of Kanche fame is planning to release the film during Sankranti 2021. Team Chiranjeevi (@MegaStar_Online), which shares inside information about the mega family, tweeted, "#PawanKalyan - #Krish film launch tomorrow. Period drama aiming for Sankranthi 2021 release. #PSPK27 ."

But it is not clear whether this period film is going to be a costume drama like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. If this movie is really launched tomorrow, the makers are expected to reveal the details of its story, budget, cast and crew. One has to wait to get an idea about this flick till tomorrow.

Although Chiranjeevi fulfilled his dream of doing a costume drama, his film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy make an expected amount of collections at the worldwide box office. Made on a grand scale, the film incurred huge losses to some distributors across the globe. Despite having fame and name outside the Telugu states, the megastar failed to deliver a blockbuster with his dream project.

However, there is no doubt about the huge popularity and fan following of Pawan Kalyan in the Telugu states and Karnataka. But he really lacks it big time in other parts of India. If this period drama is made on a similar scale of Sye Raa, the movie will have a tough time in recovering its production cost.