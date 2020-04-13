The makers of Vakeel Saab are reportedly yet to find a popular actress to play the female lead opposite power star Pawan Kalyan. People are wondering as to why isn't any actress coming forward to essay this role.

Pawan Kalyan, who plunged into politics after the release of Agnyaathavaasi in 2018, is set to make his comeback with Vakeel Saab, which is the remake of the hit Hindi movie Pink. There is a lot of hype and curiosity surrounding it and all the fans of the power star are eager to know the actress, who will play the female lead opposite him.

The names of actresses like Shruti Haasan, Ileana D'Cruz and Lavanya Tripathi is linked with Vakeel Saab. But all of them have slammed the reports of them playing the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan. The latest buzz in the industry is that the producers are yet to find a suitable actress to play the wife of the Jana Sena Party chief in his comeback movie.

It is a dream-come-true moment for many actresses to play Pawan Kalyan's heroine. One cannot stop thinking why no heroine is accepting the offer of Vakeel Saab. The role of Pawan Kalyan's wife neither has any scope for performance nor has a good screen space. This is the main reason why not too many star actresses are evincing interest in signing the film, say the sources from the industry.

According to the reports, Pawan Kalyan has already wrapped up 90 percent of the shooting for Vakeel Saab. He has to shoot the remaining 10 percent with the actress, who plays his wife. Its filming has been postponed due to the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

After being molested, Minal, along with her friends, tries to file an FIR against a politician's nephew. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case.

Vakeel Saab is a social thriller film, which is about a girl, who is molested by a politician's nephew. How a retired lawyer helps her fight the case forms the crux of the movie. Pawan Kalyan is seen as the lawyer in the film, which is directed by Sriram Venu and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.