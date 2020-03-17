Power star Pawan Kalyan, who is making his comeback is fast wrapping up the shooting of Vakeel Saab. But a couple of issues are said to be posing a threat to the release of the much-awaited film.

Vakeel Saab is one of the highly-anticipated Telugu movies because it marks Pawan Kalyan's return to films. All his fans are thrilled to see him dazzling the screens again. The Jana Sena party chief has signed five projects including Vakeel Saab. He is fast wrapping them up one by one before moves back to politics.

Things are moving as per plans with Vakeel Saab nearing its completion. Dil Raju, who is producing it under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, has initially revealed that the film would be released in the cinema halls on May 15. But the latest buzz is that the movie is likely to be postponed for two reasons.

Firstly it is the coronavirus scare, which has already deferred the release of some Telugu movies, which were scheduled for worldwide release in March and April. If things change, they might hit the screens in May. If the situation is further worsened, they may be postponed again. The delay in their release will surely affect the release of Vakeel Saab.

Secondly, the makers of Vakeel Saab have not finalized the Pawan Kalyan's heroine. Once it is done, the actor will wrap up the shooting of the last schedule of the movie. If they fail to rope in an actress in time, it will land the power star in a problem. They might face the issue of his dates, as he has given a call sheet to director Krish's film in the coming dates.

However, it was rumoured earlier that Shruti Haasan would play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab. But, the actress ruled it out in an interview, saying that she was not approached for the film. The latest update is that the makers have approached Ileana D'Cruz for the role. She is said to be on board soon. The producer is yet to make an official confirmation about it.