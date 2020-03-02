Pawan Kalyan's 26th movie, which is tentatively known as PSPK 26, has been titled Vakeel Saab. The makers of the film have released its first look, which has thrilled the power star's fans, who are now busy making it viral on social media.

Pawan Kalyan's fans were very upset after he quit acting for his political career. It has been two years after the release of Agnyaathavaasi in 2018 and they desperately wanted him to come back to films. Owing to their demand, the Jana Sena party chief has signed five back-to-back projects and the remake of Hindi film Pink is the first film among them to come out on screen.

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor is jointly producing the Telugu remake of Pink with Di Raju under the banners Bay View Projects LLP and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Ever since, the producers announced it, Pawan Kalyan fans had been requesting them to release the first look of their favourite actor in the film.

Boney Kapoor announced the release date of its first look on Sunday. Bay View Projects LLP tweeted on Sunday, "Here's the Pre Look of Power Star @PawanKalyan's 26th film #PSPK26 First Look on March 2nd at 5PM @SVC_official #SriramVenu @BoneyKapoor @MusicThaman @BayViewProjOffl

S Thaman, who is composing music for Vakeel Saab, also tweeted, "It's goona be the #weekoftheyear !! Get ready my dear friends and lovely fans of our leader @PawanKalyan gaaru #PSPK26FirstLook many many many more surprises coming your way !! What an adrenaline rush Let's do it guys I am with U @SVC_official #dilraju Garru."

As promised, Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted revealed the title and first look of PSPK 26 and tweeted, "Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bay View Projects produly presents Power Star @PawanKalyan as #VakeelSaab. #VakeelSaabFirstLook #PSPK26FirstLook #PSPK26FirstLookFestival @SVC_official #SriramVenu @MusicThaman#PSPK26 @BayViewProjOffl @BoneyKapoor."

Pawan Kalyan's first look has not only struck a chord with the film goers, but also doubled their excitement for its release. The poster has made even some celebs wait eagerly for the film. Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "Can this day get any better with the superb first look of @PawanKalyan mama welcome back #VakeelSaab ❤️❤️❤️ can't wait for the movie to release now."