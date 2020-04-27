Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, who was recently rumoured to be roped in for RRR movie, is now said to have been approached by director Krish for power star Pawan Kalyan's 27th movie.

Even as Pawan Kalyan gets ready his 26th movie Vakeel Saab for release, the speculations about the pre-production works of his 27th movie are creating a lot of buzz in the media. The rumours about the casting of heroine and other important artistes are fast gripping the social media.

The latest buzz is that director Krish has approached popular Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan for a prominent role opposite power star Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming movie. The actor is currently in talks with the makers of the period movie. The producers are expected to make an official announcement about his casting soon, if everything goes as per plans.

Of late, it was rumoured that SS Rajamouli had approached Sivakarthikeyan for an important role, which will have a screen presence of 20 minutes in RRR movie. It was also rumoured that Alluri Ramaraju initially works for the British Army, but kater, he becomes a freedom fighter due to inspiration on a person, who enlightens Ramaraju. Sivakarthikeyan will play this crucial role.

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most popular young actors in Tamil Nadu. He also enjoys decent fan following in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Some of his Tamil film were dubbed and released in Telugu in recent years and their success is proof for his popularity in the Telugu states.

After his films became hit with the Telugu audience, Sivakarthikeyan had evinced his interest to do a straight Tollywood movie. Now, he has got opportunities to star in two Telugu films. Though they may not feature him full-fledge hero's roles, they will take his popularity to the next level. On the other hand, his presence will boost the collection of the two movies in Tamil Nadu.