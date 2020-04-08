RRR is definitely the most-awaited film not just among the Telugu audiences, but among pan Indian audiences too. The film which was slated for release for July this year has been postponed to January 8, 2021. This Rajamouli directorial is produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, within a budget of Rs 350 crore.

The shoot of the film has been paused due to lockdown and is expected to go on floors post-April 15 if things fall in place, and lockdown is lifted. The recently released first look teaser of Ram Charan Tej, as Alluri Ramaraju has raised the expectations in the film already.

There have been a lot of rumours that Thalapathy Vijay has been roped in to play a key role in the film. But the latest buzz if that, not Thalapathy, but it is Sivakarthikeyan, who has been approached to play one of the important roles in the film. It is said that the Hero actor has given a nod to play the role.

Alluri Ramaraju will be working for the British Army at the beginning of the film. Later, he will become a freedom fighter due to inspiration on a person, who enlightens Ramaraju. So the role of the person, who helps him transform is being played by Sivakarthikeyan.

The onscreen presence of this character will be for not more than 20 minutes and so, the makers thought Vijay is too high as an actor for this role. This news leaves fans very excited. An official confirmation is awaited.

The Rajamouli directorial has Ram Charan Tej, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and others in key roles. Alia Bhatt is yet to join the shoot of the film and it is said that soon, she will be on the sets of the film, to shoot for a song with Ram Charan Tej, and play Sita.