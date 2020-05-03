Power star Pawan Kalyan reportedly signed four projects to make some earnings in the next two years before he returns to politics. But, he may not get expected results as his plans are going awry.

Pawan Kalyan's fans were all thrilled when he announced to make his comeback to acting with Vakeel Saab, which is the remake of Hindi movie Pink. Their excitement hit the peaks after the power star signed to do four other projects in the next two years. They have been eagerly waiting to enjoy five back-to-back releases featuring him in the coming months.

It was reported that Pawan Kalyan had targeted huge earnings from films to finance his political goals. He started shooting for Vakeel Saab and wrapped up 90 percent of its in full josh. But when he was heading to wrap up remaining portions, the lockdown caused by the coronavirus infection has come as a speed breaker the actor, who is said to struggling to adjust his schedule for other films.

All the filmy activities are temporarily halted following the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was reported that Pawan Kalyan has planned to spend around four-month on each of his five projects. But nearly two months passed without shooting any of these movies and there is no certainty on when the government will allow the filmmakers to resume the shooting.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram. After wrapping up, Pawan Kalyan is expected to take up director Krish's period drama. Two other movies with directors Harish Shankar and Kishore Pardasani are said to be lined up for shooting. The Covid-19 pandemic seems to have played havoc with the Jana Sena Party's (JSP) founder's long-term plans.

Pawan Kalyan had planned to do these films within two years before he focuses on politics once again. Now, it will be a long time before shootings can be resumed. This means that he may not be able to complete all of them by next year. If he fails to drop any of them, he may not make an expected amount of money finance his political ambitions, Deccan Chronicle reported a source as saying.