Many people across Andhra Pradesh are delighted over the BJP's (Bharatiya Janata Party) alliance with JSP (Jana Sena Party). The excited fans of Pawan Kalyan said that the power star will be the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

After an official meeting, Pawan Kalyan's JSP announced its alliance with BJP in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night. Talking to media, the Jana Sena chief said, "I believe in leadership of Modi ji. Unlike other religion parties where they think of only regional prospects, Jana Sena is for national integrity. We are aligned with BJP's ideology - patriotism, nationalism & developmental approach of Modi ji."

It is known that Pawan Kalyan had campaigned for the BJP and TDP in the 2014 general elections. He has revealed that he hoped to join hands with the BJP before 2019 general election but things did not work out. "We had talks for 2019 general polls but could not translate it into an alliance. This time, discussions were on at different levels for two&half months. We are confident that we will form govt in next elections," ANI quoted him as saying on Thursday night.

Pawan Kalyan's JSP has joined the BJP without any conditions or demands. "Jana Sena has allied with BJP without any conditions. On seat-sharing, they have said that they will go by the decision of BJP Parliamentary Board & they have no demands. Both parties to protest together against the decision of 3 state capitals," S Deodhar, the BJP's co-in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, told ANI

BL Santhosh, the National General Secretary of the BJP, has brought Pawan Kalyan's JSP in to the NDA alliance. Pratap Simha, the MP from Mysore, tweeted, "The man behind BJP and Jana Sena alliance is none other than @blsanthosh ji. Am very sure @PawanKalyan Sir, vl be the CM of Andhra in 2024."

The BJP's alliance with JSP has thrilled many voters, who said that it is a good development, which can change the future. They also said that Pawan Kalyan will be the next Chief Minister of the state. With more than four years to the next election, one cannot predict what the future holds for the state.

Here is how the people reacted to the news of BJP's alliance with JSP:

Vishnu Singh @VishTown

Welcome @PawanKalyan garu in NDA. I want to see you as the CM of Andhra Pradesh in 2024 and with BJP you will definitely win. #BJPAllianceWithJSP

Joyson Vaddi @joysonvaddi

Good to see how Andhra Pradesh Politics are unwrapping, #BJPAllianceWithJSP in AP which have less than 10% vote share.. is sending a shiver in the spine of Both Ruling #YSRCP and Opposition #TDP Why are these people afraid ♂ .. Insecurity at peaks.. Janasena

Ratikanta Samal. @supragnya23

#BJPAllianceWithJSP Great move by bjp...pavan kalyan has solid good will in AP ,modi ji always there to help and grow these type of youths who has commitment to serve people..

Geetha Kothapalli @Geethak_MP

Whole heartedly appreciating the decision & extending warm welcome to @PawanKalyan garu to work with @BJP4Andhra for the welfare of people of AP #BJPAllianceWithJSP

Ritesh Choubey @iRiteshChoubey