Actor Pawan Kalyan has made a come back in movies after a gap of two years and fans of the Power Star are overwhelmed about it. After becoming busy in politics since the last couple of years, the actor stayed away from films. His last film was Agnyathavasi, which released in 2018.

It is known that the actor is currently busy with the official Telugu remake of Bollywood blockbuster film Pink.

For this film, the actor has stepped into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan to play the role of a lawyer. This film is said to be titled Vakeel Saab, which is being directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju.

Krish directorial in trouble

While signing for Pink remake, which is also called as PSPK26, the actor has signed for another film too and it is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The actor has been shooting simultaneously for this film and Vakeel Saab as well. But sources suggest that the Krish directorial is in trouble now.

The makers of the film have decided to make the film within a budget of Rs 50 Cr. But what the actor wants is completely opposite to what the makers can give.

It seems Pawan Kalyan wants an actress from Bollywood. But unfortunately, the makers don't have that much budget because Pawan's remuneration itself takes a huge chunk of what the budget is.

At the same time, the film, which is said to be based on mythology, will need huge sets and RS 30 Cr is said to be needed for it.

So now, a Bollywood heroine is impossible. But at least when it comes to other artists in the film, Pawan wants to make sure he chooses them. So it is a must that the producer pays for it as he has no choice.

So due to these circumstances, the producer of the film is in plans of increasing a few more crores in the budget. And the 'few' is nothing less than 30 Cr. So on the whole, this film might be made within a budget of Rs 80 Cr.

