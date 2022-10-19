Indian stand-up comedian Danish Sait never fails to impress viewers and fans with his top-notch comic timing. In collaboration with ICC, the actor-comedian dropped yet another funny video where he is seen taking interviews with cricketers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. And this isn't a serious one-to-one conversation; rather, Danish chooses witty one-liners as he quizzes the cricketers.

Be it Shaheen Afridi's meme face to the Naagin dance done by the Bangladesh squad, to asking exclusive questions to Virat, Rishabh Pant. Danish's video is simply unmissable!

Take a look at the video

Here are some of the burning questions Danish asked the cricketers. Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shaheen Afridi, and others were at the receiving end.

He asked Virat Kohli whether he would leave or answer a question that was outside the off-stump, which led to Kohli just walking away from Sait.

Danish asked, "Virat agar main Australia mein outside the off-stump sawal phenku toh aap khelenge ya choddenge?"

He asked, "Hardik, kya aap karke aaya?" which Hardik replied- "Hatt, main coffee peene jaa rha hu."

While talking to Yuzvendra Chahal, Sait asked him how did he make to this World Cup.

The hilarious videos were loved by cricketers as well as fans.

Virat Kohli, social media influencer Kusha Kapila, Bollywood actress and wife of Virat Kohli flocked to Danish's comment section and dropped heart and laughing emojis.

Take a look

India vs Pakistan T20 World cup

All eyes will be on the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday 23 October when India takes on Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

It will be the first Super 12 match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 for each side.

Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.