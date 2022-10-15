Netizens slam Kanye West for showing porn video to Adidas executives in a meeting Close
On Saturday morning, Virat Kohli's fans woke up to the hashtag '#ArrestKohli' which has been trending since morning. And this isn't just a regular fan war for the upcoming T20 world cup between India vs Pak. Read on to know more.

Fan war between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on who is a better batsman! 

The incident involves cricket fan S Dharmaraj (RCB supporter), accused of killing 24-year-old P Vignesh (MI supporter), and both hail from Poyyur village in Ariyalur district.

Virat and Rohit

The trend #ArrestKohli refers to an incident from Tamil Nadu where a 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday. As per reports, he allegedly killed his friend after a drunken brawl over who was a better cricketer – Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

Here's what happened on that fateful night

"Both had consumed liquor. As per the initial investigation, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter," officials said.

The report further revealed, "On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj (RCB supporter) who attacked Vignesh (MI supporter) with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot."

#ArrestKohli trends: After the death of the MI supporter

Fans of both the cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma started to defend their favourite cricketer.

A user said, "Still Kohli Fans Defending that criminal guy. Humanity died today."

Another one wrote, "This is why we should never cross limits in fan wars. We can never predict someone's mental state and intentions. This is such a disturbing news. #ArrestKohli."

While the third one wrote, "People making the trend of #ArrestKohli must be jealous of Virat Kohli's success, #T20WorldCup by this idiot hate is spread don't fall for fool Kings."

