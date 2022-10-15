On Saturday morning, Virat Kohli's fans woke up to the hashtag '#ArrestKohli' which has been trending since morning. And this isn't just a regular fan war for the upcoming T20 world cup between India vs Pak. Read on to know more.

Fan war between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on who is a better batsman!

The incident involves cricket fan S Dharmaraj (RCB supporter), accused of killing 24-year-old P Vignesh (MI supporter), and both hail from Poyyur village in Ariyalur district.

The trend #ArrestKohli refers to an incident from Tamil Nadu where a 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday. As per reports, he allegedly killed his friend after a drunken brawl over who was a better cricketer – Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

Here's what happened on that fateful night

"Both had consumed liquor. As per the initial investigation, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter," officials said.

The report further revealed, "On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj (RCB supporter) who attacked Vignesh (MI supporter) with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot."

#ArrestKohli trends: After the death of the MI supporter

Fans of both the cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma started to defend their favourite cricketer.

After Virat kohli's Fan murders Rohit sharma supporter in Tamil Nadu, #ArrestKohli is trending on twitter ? pic.twitter.com/dxCtP0UpdD — Arzu Seth (@ArzuSeth) October 15, 2022

don't know what's wrong with the ppl who are trending #ArrestKohli, did he do the murder no right, then why arrest him, Think Straight. — Syed_Zeeshanphys (@SyedZeeshanphys) October 15, 2022

#ArrestKohli

All Rohit fans are shameless bcuz .why are you trending this trend huh?

It's not done by kohli himself.know you limits and fck up pic.twitter.com/tbFWoB2nYn — Harshil vasava (@Harshilvasava5) October 15, 2022

People trending #ArrestKohli after a virat kohli fan murders someone on a argument. How is it virat kohli's Fault ?. This shows the lack of LOGIC in our country. These logicless people dont deserve to be in any social media platform. #India — ₳C͓̽Ɇ ▪︎ ₳Яᗰ₳₳N͓̽ (@armaan__bhatti) October 15, 2022

A user said, "Still Kohli Fans Defending that criminal guy. Humanity died today."

Everyone is quite just bcoz he was fan of Rohit Sharma



We Want Justice Modi Ji ?#ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/seGvRlQka7 — Harshit ? (@its_monk45) October 14, 2022

Another one wrote, "This is why we should never cross limits in fan wars. We can never predict someone's mental state and intentions. This is such a disturbing news. #ArrestKohli."

#ArrestKohli ?

What nonsense is this...it is trending along with Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch pic.twitter.com/hG7xO7gst1 — My conscience/என் மனசாட்சி (@machanae1) October 15, 2022

While the third one wrote, "People making the trend of #ArrestKohli must be jealous of Virat Kohli's success, #T20WorldCup by this idiot hate is spread don't fall for fool Kings."