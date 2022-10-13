Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has always been in the news for her upcoming dance tracks, films and to an extent her personal life. However, recently the actress left the internet in disbelief when she said in an interview that Hollywood Brad Pitt had slid into her DMs on social media.

A clip of Nora talking about Brad Pitt sliding into her DM has gone viral, and since then netizens have constantly been trolling the actress for her statement.

How did it all start?

A clip of the dancer-actor's statement from her interview with a magazine was shared on the social media platform Reddit. In a video for Grazia India, Nora said with a straight face, "The most famous person who slid into my DMs, wait for it, you're not ready... Brad Pitt."

Take a look at the video below:

Netizens on social media didn't believe the actor's claims after seeing the clip. Redditors started trolling her for her comment.

A Redditor dragged Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, he wrote, "Wonder how Urvashi would've reacted if Brad Pitt had slid into her DMs."

Another user mentioned, "So, Brad Pitt's been in her dms, yet she hangs out with guys like Sukesh?"

The third user opined, "Brad is not on Instagram Lol." The fourth one wrote. "So, Brad Pitt's been in her dms, yet she hangs out with guys like Sukesh?"

"Uska Finsta handle @brodpitt hoga," another person joked.

Take a look at the comments below:

Is Brad on social media?

Brad Pitt is neither on Twitter nor Instagram, although celebrities have been known to Finsta accounts to interact with people online.

About Hollywood actor Brad Pitt

Recently, Hollywood star Brad Pitt has been linked to model-turned-actress Emily Ratajkowski. His court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie has also garnered media attention.

All you need to know about Nora

Nora has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She has several hit tracks to her name. Most recently, she appeared in the Thank God song "Manike". She is also part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 a reality dance show as a judge. Her upcoming films include Thank God and 100%.