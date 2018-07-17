After a year of successful operations in India, BMW Motorrad will be launching its most affordable twin bikes -- G 310 R and G 310 GS -- on Wednesday (July 18). The first sub-500cc bikes of BMW Motorrad is expected to seriously boost the sales in India.

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are the most awaited motorcycles in 2018. The company started accepting bookings for the G 310 twins from June 8 for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Since the bikes are already on sale in the global markets and all the details about the bikes are out, the launch event on Wednesday will be primarily for price reveal. Rumours claim BMW Motorrad India will price the G 310 R around Rs 3 lakh while G 310 GS is expected to cost around Rs 3.50 lakh.

Let's hope BMW Motorrad will price the G 310 twins competitively. Meanwhile, we have compiled all the information you need to know about the G 310 R and G 310 GS.

Engine and transmission

Both G 310 R and G 310 GS will draw power from a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that develops 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The engine comes with a backwards-tilted cylinder in open-deck design, with the cylinder head turned 180 degrees. This lowers the centre of gravity and that aids in agility. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

BMW G 310 R

The G 310 R is a premium roadster and will go up against KTM 390 Duke and Mahindra Mojo in India. The motorcycle has a naked streetfighter stance that has been clearly inspired by the design of S 1000 R. The G 310 R gets sporty headlight fairing with pronouncing headlight and chiselled fuel tank complimenting the roadster looks.

The G 310 R is fitted with upside down front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. It employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear along with ABS.

BMW G 310 GS

The adventure sibling, G 310 GS borrows design cues from the premium R 1200 GS bike. Being a member of GS family, G 310 GS' forks has a travel of 180mm, 49mm more than G 310 R, while at the rear the shock travel is also increased to 180mm, up from 40mm.

The adventure version features a newly-designed fairing, the 'GS' moniker on the fuel tank, off-road friendly tires and a new engine cowl. BMW G 310 GS will go up against Royal Enfield Himalayan and Kawasaki Versys X-300.

Did you know the BMW G 310 twins are manufactured in India?

Yes. Both BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are manufactured at TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu not only for India but also to the rest of the world. BMW and TVS formed a partnership in 2013 to co-develop and manufacture sub 500cc bikes. The first offspring of this alliance is the TVS Apache RR 310.