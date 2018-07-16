TVS Apache RR 310, the first full-faired motorcycle from TVS Motor Company launched in December 2017 has been an instant hit among the sports bike enthusiast of the country. Priced at Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), TVS Apache RR 310 is a compelling case in its segment.

TVS Motor Company's supersport bike is powered by a 312cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. If you searching for ways to increase a little more power, Slovenian manufacturer of exhaust systems, Akrapovic has launched racing silencer for the TVS Apache RR 310.

Priced at Rs 55,000 (inclusive of taxes), the carbon-fibre exhaust from Akrapovic can be bought at Performance Racing Store in Mumbai. The racing exhaust will increase the power output by 2.4hp and torque by 2.7Nm from the same engine. In addition, the Akrapovic exhaust is lightweight and it will reduce the overall weight of the bike by 4.6kg.

This is the same aftermarket exhaust Akrapovic offered for the BMW G 310 R. With the Akrapovic exhaust in place, the BMW G 310 R's output increases by 2.14bhp and torque by 2.7Nm. The total weight of the motorcycle also drops by 4.6kg.

Wonder why same exhaust for TVS and BMW bikes? TVS Apache RR 310 and BMW G 310 R shares both engine and cycle parts. Both motorcycles are manufactured at the Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu as part of the manufacturing deal with TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad.

Race-tuned TVS Apache RR 310

It also worth mentioning about the race-tuned Apache RR 310, TVS revealed in June for the Apache RR One Make Championship. The same 313cc single-cylinder engine, as seen on the stock road bike developing 34hp of power at 9,700rpm, has been re-tuned to churn out 38hp at 10,300rpm in the race-spec Apache RR 310. TVS also claims the race-spec version has a top speed of 175kmph against the regular versions 160kmph.