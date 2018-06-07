Race-spec Apache RR 310 develops 38hp against stock versions 34hp

Race-spec Apache RR 310 has a top speed of 175kmph against the regular versions 160kmph

Apache RTR 200 Race Edition 2.0 developed for racing belts out 24hp of power

TVS Racing, the motorsport division of TVS Motor Company, is gearing up for the inaugural edition of the TVS Apache RR One Make Championship this weekend. Ahead of the busy racing days, the company has revealed race-spec Apache RR 310.

TVS has chosen 12 riders from across India based on their fastest lap times for the One Make Championship and each rider will be competing in identical race-spec Apache RR 310. The race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 is based on the regular version of the supersport bike while TVS Racing engineers have reworked to make it race worthy.

The same 313cc, single-cylinder engine as seen on the stock road bike developing 34hp of power at 9,700rpm has been re-tuned to churn out 38hp at 10,300rpm in the race-spec Apache RR 310. TVS also claims the race-spec version has a top speed of 175kmph against the regular versions 160kmph.

The race-spec bike is equipped with a free-flow exhaust, improved induction system and race tuned Electronic Control Unit. The foot pegs have moved a bit rear and that will the rider a committed riding position which is ideal while racing. The race-spec version comes with similar body panels of the stock version while new graphics add sporty looks. The race-spec Apache RR 310's headlights have been removed.

Race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200 Race Edition 2.0

TVS Racing has also revealed the race-tuned version of Apache RTR 200 Race Edition 2.0. This racing machine will be used for the TVS One Make Novice category, the TVS Ladies One Make Series and the TVS Young Media Racer Series. All these series are also scheduled this weekend at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore.

The regular Apache RTR 200 Race Edition 2.0 already comes with a slipper clutch. The race-tuned version has been souped-up with a modified camshaft, retuned front and rear shocks, race-tuned intake and exhaust system and re-tuned carburettor.

Powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder motor, the regular Apache RTR 200 Race Edition 2.0 develops 20.5hp at 8,500rpm while the race-tuned version belts out 24hp at 9,300rpm. The bike has a top speed of 145kph.