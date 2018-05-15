TVS announced 12 participants for TVS Apache RR one-make racing series

TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company has announced the final 12 participants for TVS Apache RR one-make racing series. The racers will compete in the first edition of the racing series which will be conducted as part of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC). Scheduled to begin in June 2018, the racing series will see the riders astride the race-spec TVS Apache RR 310.

Post a rigorous selection round held at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai, 12 riders from across India were chosen based on their fastest lap times. The selection was open to riders with a podium finish in INMRC and anyone who makes championship in the country.

The event saw the response of 287 entries, of which 40 qualified for the selection round.

The race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 is based on the regular version of the supersport bike while TVS Racing engineers have reworked it to make race worthy.

The race-spec bike is equipped with a free-flow exhaust, improved induction system, race tuned Electronic Control Unit and modified foot- peg to provide race ergonomics.

"When we spoke about the TVS Apache RR One Make Series at the launch of the TVS Apache RR 310, the response across the country was phenomenal. This further translated into the number of entries and we were delighted to see new names spring into the final 12. We are glad to have such spirited and talented individuals on our platform and look forward to seeing them compete fiercely in the cup astride Race tuned TVS Apache RR 310. I wish them all the best for the cup," said B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing.

About TVS Apache RR one make series

TVS Apache RR One Make Series is an all-new initiative by TVS Racing, developed to support and nurture young talent in motorsport across the country. The Series has been conceptualized to build on the TVS Racing pedigree and complement the build of the race machine.

The event will be organized along with Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) in Chennai, Coimbatore and at the Budh International Circuit in Noida. 12 riders will compete across 6 rounds, with 1 round being a part of the Asian Championship.