The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 have reportedly approached Sudigali Sudeer and Rashmi Gautam, who are known for their stint on Jabardasth and Dhee. They are among the likely contestants.

However, the makers have few challenges in bringing Rashmi Gautam and Sudigali Sudheer on board. Firstly, both of them are the busiest celebs who have been juggling movies and TV shows, and they may find it really difficult to adjust their dates. Secondly, locking them inside the house Bigg Boss Telugu 3 for 90 days is going to be very costly for the makers and it will surely burn a hole in their pocket!

Rashmi Gautam and Sudigali Sudheer might have become popular through their digs at each other, but they have made a clean image for themselves. They may not like the fight inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. This very reason might get an outright no from this popular TV couple. It should be seen whether they will accept their offer and get ready to enter the house.

Having tasted success with the first two seasons, Star Maa is gearing up to launch Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in July. The TV channel is currently busy with the selection of contestants and host for the next season of the show. The makers of the show faced a lot of criticism for the poor selection of the participants for season 2. Hence, they are said to be extra-cautious and there will be no entry for commoners this time.

The makers are said to have already shortlisted some celebs and approached them for the offer of entering Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house as contestants. The names of several popular celebs from TV and films were linked with this show, but the makers have not confirmed any of these rumours.