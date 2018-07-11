ETV Telugu's hit dance reality show Dhee 10 will have its grand finale on Wednesday. And chief guest Jr NTR and team leader Sudheer are set to tickle your funny bone with their comedy timing.

Dhee is probably the most popular dance reality show in Telugu with 10 seasons. It is a platform for talented artists to showcase their dancing skills and the panel of judges share useful tips for improving their performances.

The first episode of Dhee season 10 went on air on July 26, 2017, and Pradeep Machiraju is hosting the show with Sudigali Sudheer, Rashmi Gautam, Varshini and Mirchi Hemanth. Priyamani, Sekhar Master, Anee Master as part of judges' panel. Its grand finale will be telecast at 9.30 pm on Wednesday and Jr NTR will be the chief guest on this occasion, confirmed Mallemalatv, which has produced the show.

The grand finale episode of Dhee 10 was shot in the third week of June and Jr NTR had attended the filming, taking some time out from his busy schedule. Some photos and videos featuring him on the show were leaked on social media which showed the actor honour the winner with a trophy and cash prize. They have revealed that Raju is the winner.

Mallemalatv had also released a 7.16-minute-long promotional video on July 4 to confirm Jr NTR's presence on the grand finale of Dhee 10. The video has gone viral on social media and created a lot of buzz with its views count crossing 6,195,260 views in a week. What struck the most in this clip was Jr NTR's stylish introduction, which has made all his fans eagerly wait to watch the grand finale episode.

We bring you the live updates on the grand finale of Dhee 10. Stay locked to this page to know about the winner, photos and videos.