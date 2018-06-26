ETV Telugu's dance reality show Dhee 10 will have its semi-final this Wednesday and its promotional video featuring the dance of Sudheer and Rashmi Gautam has gone viral on the internet.

The promo of Dhee 10 semifinal opens with the performance of Raju, who is a big fan of Pawan Kalyan. His death-defying moves will leave you in splits. The video shows that Jabardasth comedian Aadi, who is also a fan of Pawan Kalyan, will be the special guest on the occasion and he is seen performing power star's iconic dance moves. His comedy timing will be one of the highlights of the semifinal.

The promo of Dhee 10 semifinal throws light on the stunning performance of Pradeep and Aishwarya. The clip also offers a glimpse at the special performance of Sudheer and Rashmi, the leaders of both teams. The two will be shaking legs with each other to the tunes of the song Hai Ra Hai Rabaa from megastar Chiranjeevi's Jeans. The amazing chemistry between the two will mesmerize the viewers.

Mallemala TV, which is the banner behind the production of Dhee 10, released the promo of its semifinal on its official YouTube channel on 20 June. The video has received 4,062,731 views, 25,000 and 2,956 comments in less than five days of its release on YouTube. After watching the clip, many expressed their happiness and excitement over the dance performance of Sudheer and Rashmi.

A viewer named Yasaswi comment, "Super sudheer n rashmi.. Loved it.. Can't take my eyes "

Another viewer named B Prathibha wrote, "Sudheer and Rashmi super darling lovely ur great u darling's"

However, Dhee 10 features contestants each from two teams. This Wednesday will witness the third round of its semifinal and all the eight dances are given marks based on their individual performance. Two highest scoring participants will perform in the grand finale and battle it out for the winner's trophy.

Recent buzz on the social media claimed that the makers of Dhee 10 have already shot its grand finale and Jr NTR, who will be the chief guest on this occasion, attended the shooting of this episode. Some photos circulated on Twitter showed that Raju is the winner and he is seen receiving the trophy from the young tiger.