Actor Jr NTR is said to be the chief guest at the grand finale of ETV Telugu's hit dance reality show Dhee 10. Some photos and video taken on the sets of the show have been leaked and gone viral on Twitter.

Dhee is one of the hit Telugu reality TV shows. Talented artists showcase their dancing skills in front of a panel of judges, who score their acts and share useful tips for improving the contestants' performances. This reality TV show has entertained the viewers for a decade and its 10th season will have its grand finale soon.

Actress Priyamani and choreographers Shekhar and Anne are the judges of Dhee 10 season, while Pradeep Machiraju hosts it. If we are to go by the buzz on Twitter, this show will have its grand finale in a couple of weeks and Jr NTR would the chief guest on this occasion. The buzz claims that the actor, who is busy with the filming of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, visited the sets of the show to shoot for it.

Some photos and video of the grand finale of Dhee 10 were allegedly leaked on Twitter. These pictures and clips, which were apparently shot, using a mobile phone, have gone viral on the social media. The buzz on social media claims that Jr NTR would perform a dance for a couple of songs from his films on the show.

Jr NTR had made his debut in the small screen industry as a host on Bigg Boss Telugu and entertained the Star Maa viewers. Many of the audience were eager to see him back on the second season of this show, but he could not make it to his prior commitments. He has signed to star in Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli's upcoming movies, which are among the most-awaited Telugu films of 2018 and 2019.